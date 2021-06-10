SBI customers ALERT! Now, you can get new ATM card without visiting bank - Check process here

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, many banking institutions have shifted their services online. India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has also steadily increased its door-step and online banking facilities to keep its customers safe and happy.

How can you apply for an SBI ATM card in a jiffy?

If you are an SBI customer and have lost your ATM card or it is expired or damaged, you don't need to go to the bank anymore. You can easily apply for a new ATM card online.

How can one apply for an SBI Debit ATM card at home?

To apply for an SBI Debit ATM card at home, you just need to follow some quick instructions. It is important to note that your mobile number should be registered with your bank account as it will send an OTP on it.

Step 1: Log in to the official website of SBI through internet banking Step 2: Select the option e-services Step 3: Next, you need to select the option of ATM Card ServicesStep 4: Select the option request ATM/Debit cardStep 5: It will ask you to choose from two options, OTP-based and profiles password-based. You have to choose the OTP option.Step 6: A new page will open in which, after account selection, you have to select the card name and card typeStep 7: Fill in all details, verify and submitStep 8: After submission, you will get a message saying your debit card will be delivered to you in 7-8 working daysStep 9: This debit card will come to the same address that you have registered with the bankStep 10: If you want to get the ATM card at any other address, then for this you have to visit your SBI branch.

How can you update your mobile number in your bank account?

SBI has also made it easy for its customers to update the new mobile number in their accounts. This also can be done through net banking.

Step 1: Go to My Account & Profile option and select Profile Step 2: At the top of the new page that will open, you have to click on the option with Personal Details/Mobile. Proceed via Profile PasswordStep 3: On the new page, information about your name, mobile number, and email id will be given and the option of change has also been given along with it.Step 4: Select the option with a mobile number and after the OTP process you can update your mobile number.