Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

RBI's new credit card rules take effect tomorrow; OTP must if account inactive for 30 days

New rules for debit and credit card holders: Tokenisation requests are only registered with explicit customer consent via OTP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

RBI's new credit card rules take effect tomorrow; OTP must if account inactive for 30 days
RBI's new credit card rules take effect tomorrow; OTP must if account inactive for 30 days

By September 30, 2022, all credit and debit card data used for online, in-app, and point-of-sale transactions must be replaced by unique tokens, according to a directive from the Reserve Bank of India.

In April 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published new guidelines for the issuance of credit and debit cards. These new regulations include new restrictions on credit card cancellation, billing, etc. The following are the three new credit card rules:

Interest rates

When interest is levied or compounded on credit cards, no unpaid fees, taxes, or levies are capitalised. “The terms and conditions for payment of credit card dues, including the minimum amount due, shall be stipulated so as to ensure there is no negative amortization. An illustration is included in the Annex. The unpaid charges/levies/taxes shall not be capitalized for charging/compounding of interest.” 

The RBI has required that all credit and debit card data used for online, in-app, and point-of-sale transactions must be replaced with unique tokens by September 30 of this year. The tokenization-based additional layer of security will enhance the user experience for users making digital payments.

Card issuers will check for an OTP 

Card issuers should ask the cardholder for One Time Password (OTP)-based consent before activating a credit card if the consumer hasn't done so in more than 30 days from the date of issuance. If permission is not granted within seven working days of requesting for it, card issuers are required to deactivate credit card accounts without assessing any fees to the customer.

Approval of the credit limit

The credit limit that has been approved and communicated to the cardholder must never be exceeded without the cardholder's express consent, according to card issuers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 468 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.