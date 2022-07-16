Search icon
Post Office scheme with bumper returns: Get Rs 35 lakh on maturity by investing Rs 50 per day

Post Office scheme: Investments in this scheme can be started early on in adulthood. People between the ages of 19 and 55 years are eligible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Investing for the future and safeguarding yourself is the need of the hour. While getting best returns is the key aspect of choosing any investment option, safer investment bets become the preferred option in more volatile times. 

One such scheme which is a safe bet and guarantees great returns is the Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme. With an investment of as little as Rs 50 per day or Rs 1500 per month, one can choose a scheme that will bring back a massive Rs 35 lakh on maturity. 

Investments in this scheme can be started early on in adulthood. People between the ages of 19 and 55 years are eligible to invest in this scheme.

Details of the scheme

Premium payment periods under this policy are kept at 55, 58 and 60 years. A person can put in Rs 1,515 monthly for a period of 55 years, Rs 1,463 each month for 58 years and Rs 1,411 per month for 60 years.

For a 55 year period, an investor will receive a sum of Rs 31.60 lakh on maturity. The sum will be Rs 33.40 lakh for withdrawal after 58 years, and Rs 34.60 lakh after 60 years.

The minimum sum assured under the scheme is Rs 10,000 and the maximum is Rs 10 lakh. The money can be deposited in three payment period options - monthly, quarterly, or annually. The scheme offers a 30 day grace period in case of emergencies. 

A person can surrender the policy after 3 years from the day of investment. However, surrendering before 5 years will make you ineligible for the bonus. The scheme also offers a loan facility after 4 years. The last declared bonus under the scheme was Rs 60 per Rs 1000 sum assured per year. For more details, you can check out the official Post office page of the scheme. 

