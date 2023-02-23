PM Kisan Yojana: UP government transfers money to farmers, reveals amount in UP Budget

File photo

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented the state's second budget of about Rs 7 lakh crore and made a big announcement for the farmers. The budget was presented by State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, and has "much to offer to the farmers", with the budget giving "top priority to farmers' interests, agricultural education and research".

Regarding Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Centre’s flagship income support scheme for farmers, the state government said that an amount of more than Rs 51,639.68 crore has been given to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the year 2022-2023.

Under the agriculture sector, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that it is proposed to organize 17,000 Kisan Pathshalas in the year 2023-24 for ‘The Million Farmers School.’

A provision of Rs 631.93 crore has been made for the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture scheme. Under the National Mission on Natural Farming scheme, a provision of Rs 113 crore 52 lahks is proposed for the scheme. A provision of Rs 1950 crore has been made for the supply of electricity to private tube wells at subsidized rates for the farmers, Finance minister Khanna said.

A provision of Rs 984.54 crore is proposed for the National Agriculture Development Scheme.

The government has arranged Rs 753.70 crore for the National Crop Insurance Scheme.

(With inputs from ANI)