PM Kisan 14th Installment expected to release in third week of June, eligibility criteria explained

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, a prominent agricultural initiative by the Central Government, is on the verge of releasing its eagerly awaited 14th installment. Reports suggest that this upcoming installment is slated to arrive in June, following the distribution of the 13th installment thus far. The scheme entails an annual provision of 6,000 rupees to eligible farmers, disbursed in three installments.

With a gap of four months, each installment of the PM Kisan Yojana amounts to 2,000 rupees. If you are one of the farmers anticipating the arrival of the next installment under this laudable government initiative, you may wonder when exactly the 14th installment will grace your account.

The expected release date of the 14th installment as per speculations from various media outlets, the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana is likely to be deposited into farmers' accounts during the third week of June. However, it is important to note that the government has not made any official announcements or updates regarding this matter as of now.

Considering the chronological order of installments, the Central Government possesses a window of time until July 2023 to disburse the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Consequently, it is conceivable that the government will transfer the funds for the 14th installment to farmers' accounts anytime between June and July.

To ensure the seamless flow of funds, it is essential that you fulfill certain requirements. If you are an existing beneficiary of the PM Kisan Yojana and have not yet completed the e-KYC process associated with this scheme, your 14th installment may face delays. Similarly, if the process of land verification has not been undertaken, the subsequent installment of the PM Kisan Yojana will be temporarily suspended. You can conveniently accomplish the land verification process by visiting the local Agriculture Department office.

Please note that the aforementioned information is subject to change as per government directives. Stay informed and keep an eye out for official announcements regarding the release of the 14th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

