Personal Finance

Petrol and diesel price today: Check fuel costs in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Patna; get city-wise list

Diesel prices in Maharashtra have increased by 97 paise, while petrol prices have increased by Rs 1. Currently, diesel costs 59 paise and petrol costs 60 paise more in Chhattisgarh. Check city-wise list here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

The price of crude oil is currently rising on the global market. Tuesday morning, WTI crude was trading at $77.60 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude is trading at $82.32. The nation's oil marketing companies have made available the most recent prices for gasoline and diesel.

At six in the morning, fuel prices are updated in India. Price revisions were made every 15 days before June 2017. Diesel prices in Maharashtra have increased by 97 paise, while petrol prices have increased by Rs 1. Currently, diesel costs 59 paise and petrol costs 60 paise more in Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Tripura, there has also been a minor increase in the cost of petrol and diesel. In Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the price of gasoline and diesel has decreased. Other than this, most states have not seen any changes in prices.

Prices for diesel and petrol in the four metro cities:

Delhi:

  • Diesel - Rs 90.08 per litre 
  • Petrol - Rs 96.72 per litre 

Mumbai: 

  • Diesel - Rs 94.27 per litre
  • Petrol - Rs 106.31 per litre

Kolkata:

  • Diesel - Rs 92.76 per litre 
  • Petrol - Rs 106.03 per litre

Chennai:

  • Diesel - Rs 94.33 per litre
  • Petrol - Rs 102.74 per litre

How much have rates changed in other cities?

Noida: 

  • Diesel - Rs 89.75
  • Petrol - Rs 96.58 per litre

Ghaziabad:

  • Diesel - Rs 89.75 per liter 
  • Petrol - Rs 96.58 per litre

Lucknow:

  • Diesel - Rs 89.76 per litre
  • Petrol - Rs 96.57 per litre

Patna: 

  • Diesel - Rs 94.86 per litre
  • Petrol - Rs 108.12 per litre

Port Blair:

  • Diesel - Rs 79.74 per litre
  • Petrol - Rs 84.10 per litre

Excessive duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other charges nearly double the initial cost of gasoline and diesel. This explains why fuel and diesel must be purchased at such high costs.

