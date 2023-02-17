Mahashivratri 2023: Banks to remain closed in Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Bhopal; check full list here

Mahashivratri will be observed by followers of Lord Shiva all over India tomorrow, February 18. Worshippers will carry out numerous rites in regions of India ranging from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. The Hindu holiday of Maha Shivratri, which honours the powerful Lord Shiva and his wife Goddess Parvati, is one of the most significant holidays. The night of their wedding is commemorated as Maha Shivratri. Mahashivaratri will be observed this year on February 18, a Saturday.

The majority of banks in India are shut on state-specific holidays, while others are closed on national holidays. All banks across the country are shut on gazetted holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. While state-centric bank holidays are observed during holidays like Mahashivratri.

Banks to remain shut in THESE cities on February 18

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneshwar

Dehradun

Hyderabad (AP and Telangana)

Jammu, Kanpur

Kochi

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Raipur

Ranchi

Shimla

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

States where banks will be open on Mahashivratri 2023

Delhi

Goa

Bihar

Meghalaya.

Tripura

Mizoram

Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu

Sikkim

Assam

Manipur

Rajasthan

Bengal

