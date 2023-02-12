ICICI and Axis Bank hike Fixed Deposit interest rates; check full rates here

Private sector lenders- Axis Bank and ICICI Bank have increased the Fixed Deposit interest rates. The raise in FD rates follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to increase the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

Axis Bank:

Axis Bank’s new interest rate will be effective from February 11.

Axis bank now provides interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years that vary from 3.50 per cent to seven per cent for the general public

The bank now provides interest rates on deposits from 6 per cent to seven and a half per cent for elderly persons.

Fixed deposits having a maturity between two years and thirty months would earn a maximum return of 8.01% for senior citizens and 7.26% for the general public.

Now, the bank will pay 3.5% interest on fixed deposits that mature during the next week to 45 days, and 4% on deposits that mature within the next 60 days.

5.75 per cent interest will be paid on FDs that mature in the next six to nine months.

6 per cent interest will be paid on FDs that mature in the next nine to twelve months.

Axis Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 7.10% on fixed deposits that mature in 1 year to 1 year 24 days.

6.75 per cent of those FDs that mature in 1 year to 1 year 25 days.

ICICI Bank: