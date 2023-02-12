Provident Fund: Know how to transfer EPF account from old to new company while switching jobs

Individuals who are changing their jobs and moving to other companies or those who are getting laid off and now looking for a job in other companies should not forget to transfer their EPF account from one company to the other.

Employees’ Provident Fund is a social security scheme for public and commercial sector employees to benefit from. A provident fund is typically thought of as a savings or investment account with a focus on retirement that accepts contributions from both the employee and the employer.

For your own benefit, employees should transfer their EPF account from the old company to the new company they are employed in through the unified e-member sewa portal.

Step-by-step guide to download EPF account from old to new company:

Log on to the official Member Sewa portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password Choose “One Member- One EPF Account (Transfer Request)" on the ‘Online Services’ tab Enter details of your new EPF account where you want to transfer it on a new redirected page You can decide whether your current employer or your old employer will certify your online transfer and remember to check with them before selecting the option Enter the prior EPF account number if both employers' UANs are the same. Enter the old employer's UAN if they are not the same Select ‘Get Details’ to see information on your EPF account Choose the account from where the amount will be transferred Enter the details and OTP generated on your mobile phone Verify the request Within 10 days of request provide a self-attested copy of the PF transfer request to the new company.

Remember, the transfer normally takes 30-45 days. Using the reference number given to you, you can follow the status of your request on the EPFO portal.