IRCTC tickets online: Here are 3 ways to download train tickets online, check steps

With the emergence of the digital era, IRCTC has been updating its services from booking tickets online to ordering food via WhatsApp. Even if you plan to travel the very next day and you haven’t booked the IRCTC tickets then Indian Railways allow you to do that as well. Thousands of people travel each day and to collect a ticket there’s a huge number of people at the counter so to make it easy for the passengers Indian Railways or IRCTC has come up with a service to let the travellers download their train tickets online through the website or using the QR code on UTS App or normal booking on UTS App.

Step-by-step guide to downloading tickets online:

Open the official website- irctc.co.in Enter the details- Passenger name, password, captcha code and then OTP Open ‘booked ticket history’ page Over the section, passengers can easily identify tickets through their PNR number Download the ticket and take a printout for better reference

Step-by-step guide to download ‘normal tickets’ via UTS App:

Download the IRCTC’s UTS App from play/app store Select ‘normal booking’ on the ‘book ticket menu’ Select the destination details as required Select the type of ticket you want to book Make the payment online to see the ticket on your app

Step-by-step guide to download tickets via QR code on UTS App: