Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 06:47 AM IST
IRCTC tickets online: Here are 3 ways to download train tickets online, check steps
With the emergence of the digital era, IRCTC has been updating its services from booking tickets online to ordering food via WhatsApp. Even if you plan to travel the very next day and you haven’t booked the IRCTC tickets then Indian Railways allow you to do that as well. Thousands of people travel each day and to collect a ticket there’s a huge number of people at the counter so to make it easy for the passengers Indian Railways or IRCTC has come up with a service to let the travellers download their train tickets online through the website or using the QR code on UTS App or normal booking on UTS App.
Step-by-step guide to downloading tickets online:
- Open the official website- irctc.co.in
- Enter the details- Passenger name, password, captcha code and then OTP
- Open ‘booked ticket history’ page
- Over the section, passengers can easily identify tickets through their PNR number
- Download the ticket and take a printout for better reference
Step-by-step guide to download ‘normal tickets’ via UTS App:
- Download the IRCTC’s UTS App from play/app store
- Select ‘normal booking’ on the ‘book ticket menu’
- Select the destination details as required
- Select the type of ticket you want to book
- Make the payment online to see the ticket on your app
Step-by-step guide to download tickets via QR code on UTS App:
- Open play store or app store and download the Indian Railways’ UTS app
- Open the ‘book ticket menu’ option, select the QR booking option
- Scan the QR code located on the train station
- Choose the travel destination and fill in other details
- Make the payment online via UPI apps to generate the ticket.