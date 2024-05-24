104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

A 104-year-old Jacksonville woman was startled by a 5-foot alligator outside her home, prompting a quick response from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers, with the help of licensed trapper Mike Dragich, safely captured and relocated the alligator.

In a surprising turn of events, a 104-year-old woman in Jacksonville, Florida, found herself face-to-face with a 5-foot alligator right outside her home. The incident occurred near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive, prompting a swift response from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived quickly after receiving the distress call, encountering the sizable reptile that had caused quite a commotion. Despite the unusual challenge, the officers approached the situation with a blend of professionalism and light-hearted humor. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office quipped that they now had "quite the 'tail' to tell" about the encounter.

To ensure the alligator was safely removed, the officers enlisted the help of licensed trapper Mike Dragich. Working together, they managed to capture the alligator without incident. The Sheriff's Office humorously noted that while they couldn't "cuff" the gator, they successfully relocated it to a more appropriate environment where it could thrive without posing a risk to residents.

Officers Kopp and Johnson received commendations for their effective handling of the situation, and Dragich was praised for his expertise in managing the alligator safely.

In Florida, alligator sightings are relatively common due to the state's natural habitats, but an appearance in a residential area is certainly noteworthy. Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts of law enforcement and the trapper, the incident concluded without any harm to the elderly resident or the alligator.