104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Divya Khossla recounts tough shoot of Savi in minus 6 degree Celsius for 45 days

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

Israeli PM Netanyahu set to address joint session of US Congress amid rising tensions over Gaza conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Divya Khossla recounts tough shoot of Savi in minus 6 degree Celsius for 45 days

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

8 images of Black Hole shared by NASA

Diabetes tips: 10 tips to manage blood sugar amid heatwave

7 dry fruits to lower uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Divya Khossla recounts tough shoot of Savi in minus 6 degree Celsius for 45 days

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia

HomeViral

Viral

104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

A 104-year-old Jacksonville woman was startled by a 5-foot alligator outside her home, prompting a quick response from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers, with the help of licensed trapper Mike Dragich, safely captured and relocated the alligator.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 24, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, a 104-year-old woman in Jacksonville, Florida, found herself face-to-face with a 5-foot alligator right outside her home. The incident occurred near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive, prompting a swift response from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived quickly after receiving the distress call, encountering the sizable reptile that had caused quite a commotion. Despite the unusual challenge, the officers approached the situation with a blend of professionalism and light-hearted humor. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office quipped that they now had "quite the 'tail' to tell" about the encounter.

To ensure the alligator was safely removed, the officers enlisted the help of licensed trapper Mike Dragich. Working together, they managed to capture the alligator without incident. The Sheriff's Office humorously noted that while they couldn't "cuff" the gator, they successfully relocated it to a more appropriate environment where it could thrive without posing a risk to residents.

Officers Kopp and Johnson received commendations for their effective handling of the situation, and Dragich was praised for his expertise in managing the alligator safely.

In Florida, alligator sightings are relatively common due to the state's natural habitats, but an appearance in a residential area is certainly noteworthy. Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts of law enforcement and the trapper, the incident concluded without any harm to the elderly resident or the alligator.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Gen Z Indian-American candidate, who won Democratic primary in Georgia, he is only...

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states; full list here

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL history to....

'To my surprise...': Neena Gupta says she is amazed as everyone from different backgrounds loves Panchayat

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement