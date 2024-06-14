Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

Twitter
Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu or Infosys founder Narayana Murthy: Whose grandson is richer?

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Bengaluru police clarified if Kannada actor Darshan and his aides were served Biryani in custody.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Kannada actor Darshan
Recently, a few Kannada TV Channels shared visuals of biryani parcels from a famous chicken outlet going inside the Bengaluru police station and claimed that police ordered them for actor Darshan who was arrested in a murder case. People on social media slammed the police for serving biryani to a murder accused. However, now Bengaluru police have clarified the same. 

According to a report in The Times of India, Bengaluru police clarified that the biryani was not ordered for Darshan and it was for the police kabaddi team. Police also said that Darshan only had Idlies in the cell and denied all the reports. The report also mentioned the Police sources claiming that feeding chicken biryani to the accused is an old-trade secret that is not in use now, "After eating biryani, particularly for dinner, the suspects would start dozing. But, we won't let them sleep and keep questioning them. After a few hours, unable to resist their urge to sleep, they tend to blurt out hidden facts," they said. 

Darshan Thoogudeepa and his partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Tuesday in Bengaluru in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against her. According to police sources, Renukaswamy (33) drew the wrath of Darshan for making lewd comments against Pavithra Gowda on her social media posts. "It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched," they said.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested in connection with Renukaswamy's murder on Tuesday. The 47-year-old actor has been remanded to six days' police custody by a court. Meanwhile, Darshan, who made his debut as a lead actor in the movie Majestic in 2002, and has a huge fan following. He has appeared in hits like Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Ambareesha, Yajamana, Kurukshetra and more.

