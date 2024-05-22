Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Indian doctor-turned-filmmaker at Cannes, had no financial backing, upset family by leaving medicine, studied at...

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: PM Modi's rally in Delhi today, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognise Palestine as a state amid ongoing tensions

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

9 Bollywood stars who bounced back after seeing failure

8 Indian actors with most National Film Awards 

Health benefits of eating roasted chana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

Meet Indian doctor-turned-filmmaker at Cannes, had no financial backing, upset family by leaving medicine, studied at...

Meet actress, who saved Shah Rukh Khan's life, got trolled for debut film; now set to star in Rs 200-crore film

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

The cruise ship will depart from Italy and end its journey in Southern France with 800 guests on board. The Ambani family has also hired 600 staff members who will take care of all the needs of those 800 guests, from their accommodation to food.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 22, 2024, 01:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

No Ambani family function can be complete without luxury and grandeur. This was proved right recently when Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted the pre-wedding functions of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. The three-day event was attended by 1,200 guests, including global tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Iconic pop stars Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh also performed at the pre-wedding event. 

Now, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are reportedly all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The functions will be held between May 28 and 30 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. 

The cruise ship will depart from Italy and end its journey in Southern France with 800 guests on board. The Ambani family has also hired 600 staff members who will take care of all the needs of those 800 guests, from their accommodation to food.

The cruise will start from Italy on May 28 and will travel a distance of 2365 nautical miles (4380 km).

The guest list for the second pre-wedding celebration is hush-hush but a number of celebrities are expected to attend and be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big day. The event will reportedly be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, among others. Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also expected to attend the second pre-wedding function. The couple is close friends with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. 

Apart from close friends, the Ambani clan will also be a part of the celebration including Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, and their two children. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who are all set to tie the knot on July 12.  

READ | Meet actress who was removed from many films, worked with SRK, Salman, Akshay, became superstar, her net worth is..

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, left business in US to move to India, made Rs 300000000000 firm, Ratan Tata is now his…

Sumona Chakravarti breaks her silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I don't...'

Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas chief Sinwar, US President Biden says..

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement