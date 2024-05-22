Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

The cruise ship will depart from Italy and end its journey in Southern France with 800 guests on board. The Ambani family has also hired 600 staff members who will take care of all the needs of those 800 guests, from their accommodation to food.

No Ambani family function can be complete without luxury and grandeur. This was proved right recently when Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted the pre-wedding functions of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. The three-day event was attended by 1,200 guests, including global tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Iconic pop stars Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh also performed at the pre-wedding event.

Now, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are reportedly all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The functions will be held between May 28 and 30 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.

The cruise will start from Italy on May 28 and will travel a distance of 2365 nautical miles (4380 km).

The guest list for the second pre-wedding celebration is hush-hush but a number of celebrities are expected to attend and be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big day. The event will reportedly be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, among others. Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also expected to attend the second pre-wedding function. The couple is close friends with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta.

Apart from close friends, the Ambani clan will also be a part of the celebration including Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, and their two children.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who are all set to tie the knot on July 12.

