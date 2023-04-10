Search icon
EPFO: Here’s a list of 6 important EPF claim forms for different needs

Check out the list of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) forms for different requirements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Representational Image

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the organisation responsible for managing retirement funds in India, offers three social security programmes to its members: the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), a pension plan, and an insurance programme for employees. These three, which are governed by the EPF Plan of 1952, the Pension System of 1995 (EPS), and the Insurance Scheme of 1976 (EDLI), provide for the needs of its members in full.

Here’s a list of 6 most essential EPF claim forms one must know about:

1. Form 10C: You can use this form to withdraw funds from your employer’s contribution n the EPS scheme. 
2. Form 10D: You can use this form to avail monthly pension.
3. Form 31: This form is used to acquire loans and withdrawals from your EPF account. 
4. Form 13: This form allows you to transfer your fund from one job to another. It ensures that your funds are in a specific place and not shattered. 
5. Form 20: By using this form your family member or nominee can obtain PF funds in case of an employee’s death and it’s applicable even if your employment has been shorter than 10 years. 
6. Form 51F: Form 51F can be used by your nominee to claim the Insurance benefits of the Employees’ Deposit linked insurance.

