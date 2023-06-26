EPFO extends last date to apply for higher pension till July 11; check details | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) stretched the last day for members to get higher pensions on Monday till July 11, according to PTI. The due date had already been delayed three times, from March 3 to May 3 and then until June 26 by the provident fund organisation. The last day to submit was extended to give the seniors more time and to help them with any issues they might be having.

Employees who joined the EPFO before September 1, 2014 and began working after that date but were unable to use the joint option under the EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) were given permission by the Supreme Court to do so within four months following the order in November 2022.

Who qualifies for EPS?

Employees who were EPS and EPF members as of September 1, 2014, and who were still members as of that date. Additionally, prior to September 1, 2014, the employees who chose to retire chose higher pensions; nevertheless, the EPFO authorities denied their requests.

Documents needed

The universal account number (UAN), pension payment orders (PPO) for retirees, and evidence of payments made to the EPF account beyond the wage maximum limit are among the documentation needed.

Calculation for higher pension

For those who retired prior to September 1, 2014, a higher pension is determined based on the average monthly salary received over the 12-month period leading up to the date of membership termination within the contributed period of service.

The pension will be determined using the average monthly salary drawn throughout the contributed time of service in the 60 months prior to the date of withdrawal from membership for those workers who retired/will retire on or following 1 September 2014.