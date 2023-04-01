8th Pay Commission may dwarf 7th Pay boost for central government employees, details inside

Pay Commission update: A memorandum is being prepared and will be submitted from the employees’ side to the government soon.

Lakhs of central government employees recently received news of the first Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 2023. The DA for central employees now stands at 42 percent after a 4 percent hike was announced in March. Meanwhile, there are two standing demands from the employees side: resolution of the 18-month DA arrears issue and replacement of the 7th Pay Commission Rules with 8th Pay Commission rules.

Government employees from some quarters of the company have been voicing demand for the government to start planning the announcement and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. A memorandum is being prepared and will be submitted from the employees’ side to the government soon, Zee News reported citing information received from the employees' union.

It should be noted that the government has categorically denied any ongoing plans regarding 8th Pay Commission implementation in the Parliament. Reports have suggested that deliberations on 8th Pay Commission might only gather steam after the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

Nevertheless, the demand has been constant from the employees’ side. As per Zee Business, the employees will get a substantial increase in their salaries if and when 8th Pay Commission is implemented. This will be an increase to the tune of the 6th Pay Commission.

How salary of government employees increased with recent Pay Commission revisions:

- 4th Pay Commission: Minimum salary: Rs 750, increase: 27.6%

- 5th Pay Commission: Minimum salary: Rs 2,550, increase: 31%

- 6th Pay Commission: Minimum salary: Rs 7,000, increase: 54 %

- 7th PayCommission: Minimum salary: Rs 18,000, increase: 14.29%

- 8th Pay Commission: Possible minimum salary: Rs 26000 possible, Possible increase in salary with fitment factor 3.68: 44.44%