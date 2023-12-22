19 kg LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 39.50; check prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and other states

The government reduced prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders by Rs 39. Check 19 kg LPG cylinder prices of different states.

The government has given a gift to the public by reducing the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 39.

Earlier, the price of commercial cylinders was Rs 1796.50 in Delhi, Rs 1749 in Mumbai, Rs 1908 in Kolkata and Rs 1968.50 in Chennai. Now this price has come down by Rs 39. However, note that the prices of domestic LPG cylinders haven't been refused.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be available for Rs 1757.50 in Delhi, Rs 1869 in Kolkata, Rs 1710 in Mumbai and Rs 1929.50 in Chennai. The oil marketing company has given this discount even before the Christmas festival and New Year celebrations.

We would like to inform you that the pricing of the 19-kilogram LPG cylinder was altered on December 1. On November 16, however, the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder was discounted by Rs 57.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been fluctuating nearly every month for a while now. Cylinder rates have undergone numerous revisions.

Talking about domestic LPG cylinders, there has been no change in their rate since August. Last time on August 30, 2023, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 200. According to the website of Indian Oil, domestic LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 929 in Kolkata and Rs 902.50 in Mumbai.