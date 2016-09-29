Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

30-year-old pillion rider dies in fatal accident

The accident occured when the rider tried to overtake.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 07:50 AM IST

A 30-year-old pillion rider was killed in a fatal accident at Shahu Nagar, Mahim on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place when the bike rider, Mukhtar Ansari tried to overtake a truck from the left side of the road resulting in a collision.

"The incident took place at around 1pm on Tuesday near Sion Bridge on the 60-feet stretch of road in Dharavi. The bike rider tried to overtake the truck from the left hand side as the truck lost control, thus resulting in the accident." said D.B.Thorat, Senior Police Inspector of Shahu Nagar police. Shamsher Ansari, the pillion rider sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at Sion hospital. The injured bike rider was also admitted to the same hospital.

The truck driver, identified as Narendra Saini has been arrested by the Shahu Nagar police and booked under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)and 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
 

