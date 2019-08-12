'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt give light to dark classic with twisted climax

Movie: Once upon a time in Hollywood; Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino; Director: Quentin Tarantino; Genre: Comedy drama; Duration: 2 hours 41 minutes; Critic's rating: 3/5

Story:

Set in 1969, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is a story based on an aging television actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who witness the major change in Hollywood scenes. Quentin described it as a fairytale tribute to the end of golden era of Hollywood.

Review:

"It's official old buddy, I'm a has-been." When Rick Dalton says that to his friend Cliff Booth, you could see flashes of many stars who have come to this phase in their lives. The film shows how each and every actor who ruled their film industry at one point of time has to take efforts to keep up with the change and new generation.

Leo from the first shot of the film promised that he is going to create an etch in my heart with his incredible performance. The close up shots and pearls rolling down his blue eyes time and again dished out at he is one of the best actors Hollywood has ever produced. Brad as his stunt double and trustworthy buddy describes himself as his friend, stunt double and gofer also. He has no issues in taking his boss around in his luxurious Cadillac and does it selflessly. But once he drops Rick in his Beverley Hills House, Cliff comes to his trailer adjacent to a drive-in theatre living with his dog Brandy.

This two hours 41 minutes flick felt a bit slow. courtesy - too much detailing of Rick and Dalton. Though the two hours were about two days and multiple flashbacks, it hardly built up to the much awaited climax of the film. Rick is seen taking up a show in which his look will remind you of his iconic film Django Unchained. Their him befriending a little girl and crying-like-a-baby over forgetting his lines are some moments which have stayed with me. Cliff, however, has a different kind of run-in with hippies at a ranch, which felt like wasn't needed at that time but I was wrong I must say!

Apart from them, the supporting cast especially Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate was perfect in her silence and Al Pacino as Marvin Schwarz, well legends know why they are legends. Other actors such as Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee deserve a special mention.

With Quentin tweaking the climax, last half an hour set my hearts racing and there were no nails left to bite. The film has some retro hits which are perfect travel songs like how Cliff felt it.

A filmmaker who has given us eight blockbusters over time, has always been an amazingly twisted storyteller and it's sad to see one more to go.

Verdict:

Two fantastic actors take it slow but end with massacre in the climax!