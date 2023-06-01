Viral video: Mukesh Ambani-Nita, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant visit 2nd time parents Akash-Shloka in hospital, watch

Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's family had a beautiful day yesterday as their son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their little daughter into this world. The Ambani family was all seen visiting the second time parents at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. A viral video showed Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani all visiting the hospital to meet the little bundle of joy.

In the video, Anant Ambani could be seen arriving at the hospital with his fiance Radhika Merchant while Anand Piramal and Mukesh Ambani could be seen leaving the hospital premises.

Apart from the Ambani clan, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur also arrived with his brother Kunaal Roy Kapur in his car to pay a visit to Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani.

For the unversed, the news of Shloka Mehta's second pregnancy was revealed during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, in April this year. Shloka Mehta was seen flaunting her baby bump in pictures from NMACC launch Day 2.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani got married in March 2019 with their pre-wedding celebrations beginning with an engagement bash in Goa, followed by a pre-wedding getaway in Switzerland. Later, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had lavish ceremonies in Mumbai, including their pheras which took place in Antilia. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are second-time parents. They also have a son named Prithvi Ambani, born in 2020.