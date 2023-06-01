Meet Indian sardar Reuben Singh, owner of 15 turban colour matching Rolls-Royce cars, known as British Bill Gates

Reuben Singh/Instagram

People dream of having or owning one Rolls Royce in their lifetime but today, we are going to tell you about an Indian origin the UK-based entrepreneur Reuben Singh who is living his dream of being a car enthusiast with a garage full of cars, especially Rolls Royce.

Reuben Singh first grabbed headlines when his photos went viral on social media while posing in front of his Rolls Royce collection with his matching turban colour. Reuben Singh has an impressive array of cards worth multi-billion dollars.

Reuben Singh, reportedly, on last Diwali, gifted himself five Rolls Royce in different colours. He currently possesses 15 Rolls Royce. The exact model and customisation of the car are not known yet.

Apart from the 15 Rolls Royce, Reuben Singh also owns a Lamborghini Huracan worth more than Rs. 3.22 Crore, and the rarest car Bugatti Veyron with a starting price of Rs 12.95.

Reuben Singh also owns a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Pagani Huayra.

Who is Reuben Singh?

Reben Singh is from India and his family immigrated to the UK in the 1970s. Reuben Singh owns a private equity firm named Isher Capital and the customer service outsourcing company AlldayPA. Reuben Singh, who is sometimes referred to as the British Bill Gates, describes himself as a proud British Sikh and asserts that his faith gives him strength.