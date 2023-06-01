Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Indian sardar Reuben Singh, owner of 15 turban colour matching Rolls-Royce cars, known as British Bill Gates

Reuben Singh, reportedly, on last Diwali, gifted himself five Rolls Royce in different colours. He currently possesses 15 Rolls Royce. The exact model and customisation of the car are not known yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Meet Indian sardar Reuben Singh, owner of 15 turban colour matching Rolls-Royce cars, known as British Bill Gates
Reuben Singh/Instagram

People dream of having or owning one Rolls Royce in their lifetime but today, we are going to tell you about an Indian origin the UK-based entrepreneur Reuben Singh who is living his dream of being a car enthusiast with a garage full of cars, especially Rolls Royce. 

Reuben Singh first grabbed headlines when his photos went viral on social media while posing in front of his Rolls Royce collection with his matching turban colour. Reuben Singh has an impressive array of cards worth multi-billion dollars. 

Reuben Singh, reportedly, on last Diwali, gifted himself five Rolls Royce in different colours. He currently possesses 15 Rolls Royce. The exact model and customisation of the car are not known yet. 

Apart from the 15 Rolls Royce, Reuben Singh also owns a Lamborghini Huracan worth more than Rs. 3.22 Crore, and the rarest car Bugatti Veyron with a starting price of Rs 12.95. 

Reuben Singh also owns a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Pagani Huayra. 

Who is Reuben Singh?

Reben Singh is from India and his family immigrated to the UK in the 1970s. Reuben Singh owns a private equity firm named Isher Capital and the customer service outsourcing company AlldayPA. Reuben Singh, who is sometimes referred to as the British Bill Gates, describes himself as a proud British Sikh and asserts that his faith gives him strength.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.