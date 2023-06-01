Meet Diya Mehta, sister of Mukesh Ambani's bahu and Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, friend of Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, Diya Mehta, Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani is one of the most famous businessmen in the world. He is married to Nita Ambani and together they have three children - Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani. Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani's eldest son is married to Shloka Mehta, daughter of famous business magnate Russell Mehta.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are also parents to two children, a boy named Prithvi Ambani who was born in 2020 and they yesterday also welcomed a baby girl at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Today, we will tell you about Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta, who can give even supermodels a run for their money.

READ | All about Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter was born

Who is Diya Mehta?

Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta has, in recent years, emerged as a style icon through her social events and Instagram page. Diya Mehta completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then studied fashion communication at a college in London. Diya Mehta also boasts of lakhs of followers on Instagram and models on the social media website.

Diya Mehta got married in April 2017 to Ayush Jatia who is the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants. Diya remains very active on social media, especially Instagram, and also handles her family business.

Diya Mehta is also the best friend of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Both were classmates and are very close to each other.

READ | Malaika Arora pregnant? Arjun Kapoor finally breaks silence

Diya Mehta's father is Arun Russell Mehta who is one of the country's biggest diamond merchants. He is the managing director of the Rosy Blue company. His company works in 12 countries. He has a net worth of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Russell and Mona also have a son named Viraj Mehta. He is married to Greater Eastern Shopping Company's owner, Bharat Seth's daughter, Nisha Seth.

Both Diya and Shloka are parents now. Diya Mehta is on cloud nine, especially after becoming an aunt for the second time after Shloka Mehta welcomed a daughter yesterday.

Shloka and Diya consider Isha Ambani their third sister.