Vandana Anchalia’s transition from a corporate worker to a philanthropist & now a glamorous personality is praiseworthy

Life is truly a journey and not a destination. In this roller-coaster path, many find their purpose by trying their hand in something new, and only those succeed who have the caliber to adapt to the newness of the latest advancements.

Vandana Anchalia is a prime example who has gone miles away in her career as a successful woman. Having started her career in 2006 in a small courier company, her first job was as a sales executive. Widely known for her philanthropic work and her work related to animal welfare, she has always raised her voice against the practice of animal abuse. According to her, all stray animals including dogs deserve the utmost care and attention irrespective of any health conditions.

Little did Vandana know that she would become a successful woman, philanthropist, Animal Rights Activist, and Global Goodwill Ambassador. She considers her journey full of risks and that has what made her the successful person that she is today. Running a successful organization called KAW for animal welfare, Vandana says that she takes care of the animals as if they are her kids. “The idea is to work and collaborate with like-minded people to make this world a beautiful place to live for everyone”, says Vandana. Not only a philanthropist and a social activist, but she has also been making waves in the glamour industry.

Being Mrs. India World Finalist 2020-2021, Vandana has also won the People’s Choice Award 2020-2021. When asked how she manages to multitask and do so many things at one go, she said, “When you have passion for work, you gradually tend to find a way. Things automatically work out, and you don’t see any limits while you work.” Furthermore, she stated that KAW is her passion and managing household work a necessity. “Home is where my heart is. Glamour and entertainment are a break and a new change from my mainstream work. It feels special to look glamorous as well as bring impact on society with your influential work”, quoted Vandana.

While modeling has been one of the new works added by Vandana in her resume, she considers it to be the work out of her comfort zone. It was the self-care and beauty that captivated her attention to get into this field. For the same, Vandana Anchalia has left no stone unturned and has transformed her journey from leading an unhealthy lifestyle to becoming a fit glamorous chic. While concluding she revealed that everything is possible, and all it requires is the courage and dedication to trying something out of the box. Always open to change and welcoming new things in life, the model and philanthropist is embracing the newness and is rightly setting an example for women of all age groups.

Brand Desk Content