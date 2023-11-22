Headlines

Upgrade your wardrobe with trendy women’s trousers on Amazon

Find your perfect fit with a wide and amazing range of women’s trousers only on Amazon at a very affordable price. Get up to 70% off.

Nov 22, 2023

Buying trousers is a great way to enhance your style and add versatility to your wardrobe. So go ahead and explore the amazing selection of women's trousers on Amazon, and get ready to rock your style with confidence. 

FNOCKS Women's Primium Cotton Regular Fit Formal Trouser Pant At Rs 899

  • Get up to 70% off on this trouser 
  • It's designed with a blend of Western and Indian concepts, giving it a unique style
  • The fabric is a stretchable polyester blend with 96% polyester and 4% spandex composition
  • It features a plain pattern and a wide leg type and the closure type is a zipper fly and elastic waist, with a high waistline for a flattering fit
  • You'll also find two side pockets and a back pocket for added convenience. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Mlada Straight Fit Cigarette Pencil Pants At Rs 1,499

  • Get up to 40% off on this trouser
  • Made of Milano Fabric blended with 10% stretchable lycra, they offer both style and comfort
  • You can wear them to formal and informal occasions, making them versatile
  • The pants feature a cutting-edge 4-way stretch fabric with 10% Lycra and come with a stretch belt for a comfortable fit
  • With 2 side seam pockets and stylish stitched lines, they have a sleek and structured look. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 


Elendra Women Lycra - Bootcut Trousers At Rs 949

  • Get up to 68% off on this trouser 
  • The package includes either a bootcut trouser or a straight fit trouser
  • It has a zip fly and button closure, and a wide leg design
  • You'll find two side pockets for added convenience
  • The trouser length is 40 inches, and the waist size can be chosen according to your preference. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 


Aahwan Women's & Girls' High Waist Korean Baggy Pants At Rs 659

  • The model, who is 5'8" tall, is wearing a size 28 in these trousers
  • They are made of 60% polyester and 40% cotton, and have a solid pattern
  • The length is regular, and the waistline is high with an elastic band for a comfortable fit
  • They feature a high waist, straight cut, zipper fly, baggy style, and an 

Buy Now on Amazon

