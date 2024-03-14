This is how Nita Ambani's Rs 200 crore jewellery has a Mughal connection

Nita Ambani was seen at the Miss World 2024 pageant where she received the 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'.

Nita Ambani is known for her extravagant collection of clothes and jewellery. She's always on top of her fashion game, from donning the most expensive saree in the world to putting on a massive diamond and emerald worth 500 crores for her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Nita Ambani is known for her extravagant collection of clothes and jewellery. One piece of jewellery that stuck with people was the huge emerald green necklace that she donned on the third day of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebration.

Regardless of how expensive or opulent her appearance is, people look up to her for fashion inspiration because of her sense of style. Her most recent appearance has once again unexpectedly drawn attention.

At the 71st Miss World Finals, held on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation and chairperson Mrs Nita Ambani was given the prestigious "Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award." Her evening ensemble quickly made headlines. According to an Instagram post, Mrs Ambani wore yet another Mughal-era jewel that evening. As reported by Bollywood Shaadis, the price of the bajuband, which was actually a Kalgi of the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan is more than Rs. 200 crores.

Mrs Ambani graced the magnificent Banarasi jangla saree from Swadesh, created from lustrous gold zari and Indian silk, with each thread radiating timeless elegance. Nita Ambani wore the sarpech as a bajuband with a banarsi saree by Manish Malhotra.The saree was embellished with the fineness of Indian artistry while adhering to tradition. Additionally, it has a finely woven floral jaal with meenakari embellishments.

Another piece of jewellery that stuck with people was the huge emerald green necklace that she donned on the third day of the Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebration.

Her necklace, reportedly worth a whopping Rs 400 to 500 crore stole the show, many missed to notice a huge diamond ring on Mrs Ambani's finger.

This ring is reportedly called the Mirror of Paradise and it has existed since the Mughal times. The huge diamond ring is approximately priced at Rs 53 crore. It weighs 52.58 carats. Nita Ambani was also seen wearing the same ring at the NMACC inauguration ceremony as well.