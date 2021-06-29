Successful entertainment entrepreneur Murtaza Rangwala advices to choose the right battle

Struggles lead to success only if you do not give up somewhere in the middle. Also, it is important to wisely choose your battles and not believe that each of them will lead you to your dream. You must know when to fight and when to back down. Murtaza Rangwala is a successful entrepreneur whose story is inspirational and a lesson for the young generation.

Murtaza Rangwala did not have the chance to explore his talents because of family responsibilities. Despite knowing his interest, he enrolled in engineering to meet his family's expectations. However, he continuously faced troubles as his responsibilities and interests constantly clashed. Due to his financial stress, he started fixing mobile phones in small shops to support himself. Along with his livelihood, he also focused on his education. With his dedication and hard work, he soon became an IT expert. He has helped several celebrities to solve issues regarding their hacked social media pages. He earned a name for himself in the industry because of his work ethic and efficiency.

Later, Murtaza and his friends started laughasia.com. It was a major hit and generated revenues for him. However, the success did not last long as the website soon shut down. He was devastated to see so many hardships and failures in his life. Nevertheless, without giving up, he began his own website called ‘Filmymantra.com’ which turned around the trajectory of his life. Filmymantra has become one of the largest entertainment portals in the country. His several campaigns are very well-known like the ones conducted for Disha Patani and Priya Prakash Varrier. Murtaza was seeing results for his hard work and was growing more and more confident.

Murtaza believes that if you are dedicated to what you do and trust yourself to do justice to your dreams, success will come your way. Everyone can dream, but it is up to build yourself to be worthy of those dreams. Also, it is important to choose the right battles. You must understand that not every failure will lead to success, only the right ones will. Trust that you are fit for greater achievements.

