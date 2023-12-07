Say goodbye to wet counters with premium dish drying mats

Transform your kitchen routine with ultra-absorbent dish drying mats available on Amazon. Shop now.
Buying a dish drying mat can be a game-changer for your kitchen. It's such a practical and convenient addition to your countertop. No more dealing with wet and messy surfaces after washing dishes and it helps protect your delicate glassware from scratches.
- The Sakoraware Microfiber Dish Utensils Drying Mat is super absorbent, holding up to 4 times its weight in water
- This means your dishes and utensils will dry quickly without water spots or mould and it's also fast-drying, so you can reuse it efficiently
- With dimensions of 50 cm x 90 cm, it provides a spacious drying area.
Buy Now on Amazon
- This soft microfiber dish mat safeguards your delicate dishes and glasses, while also keeping your kitchen surfaces scratch-free
- It's super absorbent and dries quickly, keeping your dishes spotless and shiny
- Before you use it for the first time, give it a wash. It's machine friendly - just wash it cold and tumble dry low.
Buy Now on Amazon
- This silicone mat is super convenient! You can easily rinse or brush it with water, and the raised edges will keep water from spilling onto your kitchen counter
- This mat is made of food-grade silicone material, so it's safe to use
- It's not just a dish-drying mat, it can also double as a heat-resistant trivet to protect your table and countertop.
Buy Now on Amazon
- The microfiber outer shell can soak up 4 times its weight in moisture, while the laminate foam core keeps it odour-free, even with everyday use
- Not only does this mat keep your counter safe from scratches, but it also protects your precious glassware
- It's machine washable, so you can easily clean it along with your laundry.
Buy Now on Amazon