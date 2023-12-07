Headlines

Bring harmony and good luck to your living space with premium wind chimes on Amazon

Say goodbye to wet counters with premium dish drying mats

Google introduces Gemini GenAI model for highly complex tasks

Only Indian film at Sundance 2024 is produced by this Bollywood couple, it's not SRK-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bring harmony and good luck to your living space with premium wind chimes on Amazon

Say goodbye to wet counters with premium dish drying mats

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Most viewed Bollywood trailers in first 24 hours on YouTube

9 big Hollywood sequels of 2024

Benefits of roasted chana (chickpea)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Say goodbye to wet counters with premium dish drying mats

Transform your kitchen routine with ultra-absorbent dish drying mats available on Amazon. Shop now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying a dish drying mat can be a game-changer for your kitchen. It's such a practical and convenient addition to your countertop. No more dealing with wet and messy surfaces after washing dishes and it helps protect your delicate glassware from scratches.

Sakoraware Extra Absorbent Microfiber Dish Utensils Drying Mat for Kitchen At Rs 569

  • The Sakoraware Microfiber Dish Utensils Drying Mat is super absorbent, holding up to 4 times its weight in water
  • This means your dishes and utensils will dry quickly without water spots or mould and it's also fast-drying, so you can reuse it efficiently
  • With dimensions of 50 cm x 90 cm, it provides a spacious drying area. 

Buy Now on Amazon

VRT Ultra Absorbent Reversible Microfiber Dish Drying Mat At Rs 499

  • This soft microfiber dish mat safeguards your delicate dishes and glasses, while also keeping your kitchen surfaces scratch-free
  •  It's super absorbent and dries quickly, keeping your dishes spotless and shiny
  • Before you use it for the first time, give it a wash. It's machine friendly - just wash it cold and tumble dry low. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Zollyss Silicone Dish Drying Mat At Rs 599

  • This silicone mat is super convenient! You can easily rinse or brush it with water, and the raised edges will keep water from spilling onto your kitchen counter
  • This mat is made of food-grade silicone material, so it's safe to use
  • It's not just a dish-drying mat, it can also double as a heat-resistant trivet to protect your table and countertop.

Buy Now on Amazon


TASMAX dish drying mat At Rs 485

  • The microfiber outer shell can soak up 4 times its weight in moisture, while the laminate foam core keeps it odour-free, even with everyday use
  • Not only does this mat keep your counter safe from scratches, but it also protects your precious glassware
  •  It's machine washable, so you can easily clean it along with your laundry.

Buy Now on Amazon

   

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Turning towards India for IVF Treatment with the Best Medical Tourism Company, Ortil Healthcare

Viral: Khushi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi's decade-old gown at The Archies premiere

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

Get the best deals on Smart Televisions exclusively on Amazon

Indian cricketers Rinku Singh, Arshdeep, Jitesh Sharma flex muscles post gym workout, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE