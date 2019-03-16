Ostaad presents Central Asian cuisine on a platter

The luxury fine dine space has an eclectic menu dishing up fare from Balochistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

If you want to be transported to the land of magic and Arabian tales, Ostaad, a new luxury fine-dine space may just get you there with a decor and ambiance that draws influence from Arabic culture. The specialty restaurant serves Mughlai cuisine but also dishes out the best from Balochistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Three chefs take charge of the cauldron stirring up some secret recipes from Central Asia creating magic on your plate.

FOOD

We started our meal with the Raw banana and Pulled Jackfruit Shaslik (Rs 355) that’s cooked to perfection with melt-in-your-mouth consistency. The Spinach and Cheese Spanakopita (Rs 375) was flaky and delicious. The bite-sized Mushroom Galawat, served on a coin-sized Kashta bread (Rs 355) simply melted in your mouth. Though the bread was a bit too crisp, we still loved the combination. The Murgh Pashtooni Sheek (Rs 395) was tender and succulent. For the mains, we tried the Dal Ostaad (Rs 395) and the Ostaadi Pulao (Rs 325), a match made in culinary heaven, the smokiness of the dal went well with the fragrant strands of the pulao.



Kagarcha Gosht (left) and Sheermal

The Kagarcha Gosht (morsels of lamb braised on dum with spices drizzled with saffron and ghee is also a good option for non-vegetarians. Mop it all up with a Sheermal (Rs 175) a traditional flat bread topped with pistachios for a sweet-savoury combination. For dessert, you can treat your sweet tooth to a flaky Baklava (Rs 395) or an Umali (Rs 395) if you want something that’s not overtly sweet and just about right! We also recommend the Irani Berry Sangria (Rs 495) to wash it all down.

Verdict: Ostaad is a great option for those looking for a fine-dine experience, and a mélange of rich flavours. They also have a good selection of vegetarian options and a separate Jain menu, with a segregated section in the kitchen for vegetarian cooking.

Where: Ostaad, ground floor, Trade Tower B, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel (W)