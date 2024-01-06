Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

The communal dance around the fire, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol, symbolizes collective gratitude and joy for the success of a bountiful harvest.

Lohri, a joyous festival celebrated with immense fervor, holds a significant place in India, particularly among the Hindu and Sikh communities in Punjab and Haryana. Traditionally observed a day before Makar Sankranti, it involves the ceremonial lighting of bonfires using wood and cow dung cakes. Alongside, delightful offerings like sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts are shared as part of the ritual.

Date, shubh mururat:

Normally celebrated on January 13 annually, this year there's uncertainty regarding the exact date. Here are the accurate details for Lohri 2024:

Tritiya tithi until 07:59 AM, January 14

Chaturthi tithi until 04:59 AM, January 15

Auspicious timings: Brahma Muhurta from 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM, and Abhijit Muhurta from 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Rituals

Lohri embodies the essence of sowing and harvesting crops, marking the shift from longer nights to warmer days. This festive occasion celebrates agricultural prosperity, offering prayers to the Sun God (Surya Devta) and Fire God (Agni) for a fruitful harvest ahead. Lighting bonfires, sharing snacks, and reveling in singing and dancing around the flames are integral parts of the festivities.

The communal dance around the fire, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol, symbolizes collective gratitude and joy for the success of a bountiful harvest. Beyond being a festival, Lohri serves as a cultural celebration that unites communities, fostering a sense of togetherness through indulging in delicious treats and celebrating shared prosperity.