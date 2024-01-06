Headlines

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

2 men light bonfire inside Delhi-bound moving train to beat cold, arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

10 most-followed Pakistani actors on Instagram

Cricketers who captained Team India in U-19 World Cup

10 animals that have shortest lifespan on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

The communal dance around the fire, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol, symbolizes collective gratitude and joy for the success of a bountiful harvest.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lohri, a joyous festival celebrated with immense fervor, holds a significant place in India, particularly among the Hindu and Sikh communities in Punjab and Haryana. Traditionally observed a day before Makar Sankranti, it involves the ceremonial lighting of bonfires using wood and cow dung cakes. Alongside, delightful offerings like sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts are shared as part of the ritual.

Date, shubh mururat:

Normally celebrated on January 13 annually, this year there's uncertainty regarding the exact date. Here are the accurate details for Lohri 2024:

  • Tritiya tithi until 07:59 AM, January 14
  • Chaturthi tithi until 04:59 AM, January 15
  • Auspicious timings: Brahma Muhurta from 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM, and Abhijit Muhurta from 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM

Rituals

Lohri embodies the essence of sowing and harvesting crops, marking the shift from longer nights to warmer days. This festive occasion celebrates agricultural prosperity, offering prayers to the Sun God (Surya Devta) and Fire God (Agni) for a fruitful harvest ahead. Lighting bonfires, sharing snacks, and reveling in singing and dancing around the flames are integral parts of the festivities.

The communal dance around the fire, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol, symbolizes collective gratitude and joy for the success of a bountiful harvest. Beyond being a festival, Lohri serves as a cultural celebration that unites communities, fostering a sense of togetherness through indulging in delicious treats and celebrating shared prosperity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: R Aswin left in splits as Makhaya Ntini sings 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein' for CSK fans

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

MS Dhoni files criminal case against former business partners, claims fraud worth...

PM Modi sends gifts, personal letter to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi after Ayodhya visit

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE