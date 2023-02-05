Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti

According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of the month of Magh. This year Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being celebrated on 5 February 2023. On the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas ji, popularly known as Raidasji, his followers gather in large numbers at one place and take out rallies while chanting bhajans and taking a vow to follow the path shown by him. Guru Ravidas was a philanthropist saint, who emphasized on social unity by removing personal discrimination spread in society. Along with this, he worked to unite the whole society with the spirit of devotion. His teachings are relevant even today and inspire people.

It is believed that Sant Ravidas is a contemporary and Gurubhai of Kabirdas. Although there are many opinions of scholars regarding his birth, it is said that he was born in 1398. He was named Ravidas because he was born on a Sunday.

On this special occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, you can give hearty congratulations through these messages, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings and SMS.

WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones:

“May you find solace from your spiritual Guru, Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“Surrender yourself to the lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“If your heart is pure, the water in your bathtub is holy water. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“Wish you and your family a very happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. May guruji shower his blessings on your entire family.”

“You show us the light of wisdom and drive away the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

“Let us remember all the great preaching of guruji on this occasion of his birthday and travel in the path of wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.”

"Let’s make this world without any discrimination and race like color, caste class, religion. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to all!"

"There is no difference between water and its waves. In the same way, there is no difference between You, Me and God. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!"

"If you are alone, you must try and acquire knowledge all by yourself. If there are two persons you should exchange knowledge. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!"