Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and celebrations

Representational image

According to the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas is celebrated every year on the full moon date of the month of Magha. This year Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on February 16, 2022. This will be the 645th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas. Guru Ravidas, also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas. Guru Ravidas was a famous saint of the Bhakti movement. His devotional songs and verses have made a lasting impact on the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date

Ravidas Jayanti date - Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Full moon date starts - 21:42 Feb 15, 2022, Poornima date ends - 22:25 Feb 16, 2022

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: History and Significance

Guru Ravidas was born in Mandhuadhe, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in 1377 CE. Many people believe that Guru Ravidas was born in Magha Purnima. Therefore, his birth anniversary is celebrated on Magha Purnima according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. His birthplace is now known as Sri Guru Ravidas Janmasthan and is a major pilgrimage site for the followers of Guru Ravidas. Guru Ravidas advocated equality and respect for all. Irrespective of their caste. He promoted gender equality and opposed the division of society on the basis of gender or caste. Some say that he was also the spiritual guide of Mira Bai, another prominent Bhakti movement poet.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is Celebrated

The followers of Guru Ravidas perform aarti and puja in his honour. Grand celebrations are held at the Sri Guru Ravidas Janmasthan Temple, built at his birthplace in Varanasi. On this day the followers of Ravidas also take a dip in the holy river. Guru Ravidas used to say on Humanism, "If God really resides in every human being, then it is absolutely futile to separate individuals on the basis of caste, creed and other such hierarchical social orders."