Durga puja 2022: Significance of devotional Dhunuchi Naach

Dhunuchi dance in Durga Puja

Durga Puja is the most important and loved festival that is celebrated on a grander scale in West Bengal. Durga Puja festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

In Bengal, the traditional outfits, music, and foods in Durga Puja doubles the excitement among people. And, one of the integral parts of Durga Puja celebrations dhunuchi nach on the sound of a dhak.

Dhunuchi Nach is a devotional dance performed to thank Goddess Durga as a vote of way to Maa Durga withinside the night Durga aarti. Dhunuchi Nach is a high spirit dance that is performed on the beats of Dhak. The Dhunuchi is known to have self-insulating and purifying properties and hence offered to the Devi, in the quintessential Bengali attire.

Earlier Dhunuchi Nach was only performed by men but, now this traditional dance is performed by both men and women in Durga Puja.

The dhunuchi is a funnel-based earthen pot that has an open top. It contains powered incense and burning coconut husk placed inside the dhunuchi, with thick smoke rising from the pot. Dhunuchi’s placed on palms, forehead and between their teeth, the dancers begin the balancing act to the tempo of the drum beat.

According to the belief, Goddess Bhavani performed this dance to increase strength and energy. It starts from Saptami and continues till Ashtami and Navami.