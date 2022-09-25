Durga Puja 2022: Easy recipe for 'Bengali Bhog Khichuri'

Easy recipe of Bengali khichdi

Durga Puja is the most important and loved festival that is celebrated on a grander scale in West Bengal. Durga Puja festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

On Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami, most city light up with positive energy, beautiful songs and happiness, people go for pandal hopping and enjoys street foods.

Maa Durga is welcomed wholeheartedly. The icon of maa Durga is installed in every puja pandal, where the devotees come to seek blessings. They are offered and served khichuri (khichdi) as a prasadam in the puja pandals. Khichdi has a very important significance in Durga pujo. It is easy to make yet tasty at the same time.

Happy Navratri 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and greetings to share with friends and family

“Bengali Bhog Khichuri” is a traditional version of Khichdi which basically is a mixture of rice and pulses cooked together. This particular recipe is a popular Bengali cuisine which is often made during pooja or special occasions and offered as Prasadam to Maa Durga.

If you are a khichdi lover, then you don’t always have to wait for puja to come. Now, enjoy a delicious and healthy meal just by using this simple recipe.

Ingredients required:

Moong Dal - 1 cup

Govinda Bhog Rice - 1 cup (you may also use kalijeera or basmati rice)

Potato - 1 large

Cauliflower - 1 large

Mustard Oil - 4 tablespoons

Bay Leaf - 1

Dried Red Chillies - 2

Cumin Seeds - 2 teaspoons

Tomato - 1 large

Green Peas - 1/2 cup

Ginger Paste - 1 tablespoon

Turmeric - 1 teaspoon

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder - 1 teaspoon

Cumin Powder - 1 teaspoon

Water - 8 cups

Garam Masala - 1 teaspoon

Ghee - 1/4 cup

Stps to make a traditional Bengali bhog