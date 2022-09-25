Durga Puja 2022: Easy recipe for 'Bengali Bhog Khichuri'

Durga Puja is the most important and loved festival that is celebrated on a grander scale in West Bengal. Durga Puja festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
On Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami, most city light up with positive energy, beautiful songs and happiness, people go for pandal hopping and enjoys street foods.
Maa Durga is welcomed wholeheartedly. The icon of maa Durga is installed in every puja pandal, where the devotees come to seek blessings. They are offered and served khichuri (khichdi) as a prasadam in the puja pandals. Khichdi has a very important significance in Durga pujo. It is easy to make yet tasty at the same time.
“Bengali Bhog Khichuri” is a traditional version of Khichdi which basically is a mixture of rice and pulses cooked together. This particular recipe is a popular Bengali cuisine which is often made during pooja or special occasions and offered as Prasadam to Maa Durga.
If you are a khichdi lover, then you don’t always have to wait for puja to come. Now, enjoy a delicious and healthy meal just by using this simple recipe.
Ingredients required:
Moong Dal - 1 cup
Govinda Bhog Rice - 1 cup (you may also use kalijeera or basmati rice)
Potato - 1 large
Cauliflower - 1 large
Mustard Oil - 4 tablespoons
Bay Leaf - 1
Dried Red Chillies - 2
Cumin Seeds - 2 teaspoons
Tomato - 1 large
Green Peas - 1/2 cup
Ginger Paste - 1 tablespoon
Turmeric - 1 teaspoon
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder - 1 teaspoon
Cumin Powder - 1 teaspoon
Water - 8 cups
Garam Masala - 1 teaspoon
Ghee - 1/4 cup
Stps to make a traditional Bengali bhog
Heat the same pot and add remaining vegetable oil + 1tbsp ghee.
Add the whole spices and saute for 30 seconds.
Add the powdered spices and saute for 30 seconds.
Now add the soaked roasted dal + rice (keep the water and just add the grains).
Saute this mix 1-2 times and let this cook on low heat for 2 minutes.
Now add water, green peas (you may use the soaking water if you kept it), and saute everything.
Let this cook on low-medium heat for 2 minutes (stir every minute).
Finally add cauliflower, potatoes, ghee, and mix everything.
Add 1/2 cup water, mix everything, and cover the pot.
Let this cook for 10 minutes over low-medium heat (stir every minute and check for doneness of rice+dal).
Once the khichuri is cooked, add some ghee on top and lightly mix in.