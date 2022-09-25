Happy Navratri 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and greetings to share with friends and family

Happy Navratri 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, and greetings

Durga Pooja has always been an integral part of the Hindu culture. An auspicious Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga is Navratri. Navratri, which is a major Hindu festival, is celebrated all across the country and marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga in various avatars in our homes. Sharad Navratri is set to begin on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

The Shardiya Navratri in the Hindu month of Ashwin is the most important of all Navratris (Magha, Chaitra, and Ashadha). Goddess Durga, who is also known as Goddess Kali and Goddess Shakti represents female power and emancipation.

Here are some Whatsapp wishes, Facebook quotes and Instagram statuses to share with family and friends at the beginning of this auspicious festive season:

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame, and health.

May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri.

There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri 2021!

May Devi Ma bless you on this special day of Navratri, and may on this festive season Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come to your home… Happy Navratri!

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Best wishes on Durga Puja to you.

Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Happy Durga puja.

Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because the goddess Durga has arrived to make your life incredibly awesome. Happy Navratri 2021!

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Have a blessed Navratri!!!

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Navratri Puja

Devotees should get up early and take a bath. They should take all the puja samagri such as flowers, roli, and Chandan, among other things and should offer them to Devi Durga. Then devotees should chant mantras and they conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.