Diwali 2022: Why we celebrate Diwali? Know the 5 big reasons of celebrating Diwali

Photo: Pixabay

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals. There are many reasons to celebrate Diwali, which falls on the new moon of Kartik month every year. Diwali is not just only about lighting lamps but, there are many reasons behind celebrating Diwali which many people are unaware of.

Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on Diwali night

Story behind the celebration of Diwali:

Goddess Lakshmi was born

Mata Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, according to the Hindu religion and scriptures, it is said that Maa Lakshmi was born while churning the ocean on the new moon day of Kartik month during Samudra Manthan. That is why the birthday of Goddess Lakshmi is celebrated on the day of Diwali and she is worshipped.

Lord Vishnu saved Mata Lakshmi

The fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is the Vamana avatar. This is a very famous story in Hindu mythology in which the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu saved Mata Lakshmi from the capture of King Bali. That is why on this day Diwali is celebrated with reverence by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Krishna killed Narakasura

When the demon king Narakasura attacked the three worlds and was tyrannizing the deities living there, Shri Krishna killed Narakasura. By killing him, Shri Krishna freed 16,000 women from his captivity. The joy of this victory was celebrated for 2 days with which the day of Diwali being the main one. The second day of the Diwali festival is also known as Narak Chaturdashi.

Pandavas had returned

According to the Mahabharata, an epic of Hinduism, the Pandavas returned after 12 years of exile on the day of Kartik Amavasya. In the joy of his arrival, the people welcomed him by lighting diyas.

Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya

According to Ramayana, the second epic of the Hindu religion, on the new moon day of Kartik month, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka along with Sita and his brother Lakshmana. The whole of Ayodhya was in awe of the arrival of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman Ji and all three of them were welcomed with the light of diyas. This day is also celebrated as the joy of the victory of Lord Shri Ram.