Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on Diwali night

The most awaited festival, Diwali is finally here. People celebrate this festival with a lot of enthusiasm with families and friends. If you are thinking of doing something special at your home on Diwali night, then here are some special games that will make your Diwali night even more unique and fun.

1) Bluff

If you want to play card games then this can be a perfect choice. In this game you have to lie and cheat the opposite player to show the card. If the other player guesses the card correctly, that person wins and the loser has to take all the cards on the table as punishment. If you play this game with your family then you will enjoy it a lot.

2) Dum sharaj

Like every time, if you are thinking of playing boring board game on the festival of Diwali this time too, then let us tell you that this time you should play Dum Sharaj with your family members. To play this game, you have to put equal people in two teams with your family members and then the first team tells the name of a movie to the member of the second team. After this, a member of another team comes and acts in that film, then from that acting, the team has to tell the name of the film. Let us tell you that the special thing about this game is that the team member has to do all the acting without saying anything. This makes this game a lot of fun. You can easily play this game with your family members.

3) Play never have i ever

If you want to play some different kind of game then you can play Never Have I Ever game for this. To play this game, many people in your family must be present together because the more people in this game the more fun it will be. To play this game, all the family members have to tell one by one things which they have never done in their life. After this, those who have done that thing, they tell their experience. The game ends when someone has an experience that no one else has. It is a lot of fun to play this game because many stories are also known from this game.

