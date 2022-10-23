Diwali 2022: Know all about the vrat vidhi and when is the auspicious time to light a diya

Photo: Pixabay

The festival of Diwali or Deepawali is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people across India and across the world.

The celebration begins with cleaning, decoration, and lighting of lamps and diyas. On Diwali, newly installed idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped as Lakshmi Puja is performed in honor of the goddess of prosperity and the god of new beginnings. On this day, Lord Kuber or the god of wealth is also worshipped.

According to the Drikpanchang, one should fast for the whole day on Deepawali. Fasting should be either nirjala or only fruits are allowed. The puja should be performed during the appropriate Muhurta, as per the Lagna, Pradosh timings and Amavasya Tithi.

Muhurat of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali (Diwali 2022 Muhurat):

Lakshmi Puja Muhurta from 06:54 to 08:16 in the evening

Duration 1 hour 21 minutes

Pradosh Kaal from 05:43 to 08:16 in the evening

Taurus period from 06:54 to 08:50:43

Diwali Mahanishith Kaal Muhurta from 11:40 pm to 12:31:00 pm

A complete Diwali Puja ritual includes: Self-purification or self-purification, Sankalp or resolution to observe the fast and worship devotedly, Recitation of Shanti Path Mantra to bring peace and prosperity in the family, Chanting of Mangal Path Mantra Diwali day ends with prayers, Kalash installation, Lord Ganesha Puja, Navagraha Puja (worship of nine planets), Goddess Lakshmi Puja, Worship of Goddess Maha Kali, Lord Kubera Puja.

Vrat vidhi

On this day Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati are worshipped in the auspicious time of evening and night. On Diwali, Goddess Mahalakshmi is pleased by cleaning and worshipping according to the law. For doing Lakshmi Puja on this day, first, sprinkle Gangajal in the house. Draw a series of rangoli and diyas at the entrance of the house. Place a chowki at the place of worship and spread a red cloth on it. Then place the idol of Lakshmi Ji and Ganesh Ji on it. Keep an urn filled with water near the post. Light a lamp in front of the idol of Mata Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji. Then apply tilak to them and offer molly, rice, fruits, jaggery, turmeric etc. Along with this, worship Goddess Saraswati, Maa Kali, Lord Vishnu and Kuber Dev. After this, also worship the safe, bookkeeping and business equipment. Offer sweets and fruits to the Lord. Perform aarti of Lakshmi Ji.