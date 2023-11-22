Headlines

Discover stylish sunglasses for every occasions on Amazon

Upgrade your look with trendy sunglasses on Amazon. Shop now and make a statement.

DNA WEB TAEM

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Sunglasses not only add a cool and fashionable touch to your outfit but also protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. It's like a stylish shield for your eyes. So go ahead and find the perfect pair that suits your style on Amazon. 

Fastrack Unisex-Adult Round Metal Sunglasses At Rs 1,299

  • They have a gold frame with green lenses, which adds a stylish touch to your look
  • The frame width is 52mm, the bridge width is 22mm, and the temple length is 140mm, ensuring a comfortable fit
  • The frame is made of metal, giving it a sleek and durable design and the lenses provide 100% UV protection, keeping your eyes safe from harmful rays
  • You get 6 months of warranty to cover any manufacturing defects.

SUNGAIT Polarized Classic Small Vintage Round Sunglasses At Rs 1,529

  • The professional UV400 lens blocks harmful UVA & UVB radiation, preventing long-term damage 
  • With a classic vintage round style and modern design, they're suitable for all occasions, the ultra lightweight metal frame ensures a comfortable fit and durability
  • The lens height is 49 mm, lens width is 54 mm, nose bridge is 20 mm, temple length is 143 mm, and frame length is 144 mm
  • They come with a lifetime breakage warranty and a money-back guarantee.

grey jack Square Polarized Sunglasses At Rs 1,169

  • Not only do they provide 100% UV protection against harmful rays, but they also have polarised lenses that eliminate glare while maintaining colour integrity, the high-definition lens ensures a natural and clear vision, and they are durable and shatterproof
  • In terms of size, the lens width is 58mm, lens height is 47mm, bridge width is 14mm, frame width is 136mm, and leg length is 142mm
  • The frame is of enhanced quality, with sturdy yet ultra-lightweight legs that are strong and durable, it's also been tested for antioxidant plating, anti-allergy, and skin-friendliness, making it harmless to the skin.

SUNGAIT Classic Half Frame Retro Sunglasses At Rs 1,899

  • These sunglasses have high-definition polarised lenses that block 100% of harmful UV rays, the lightweight half-frame and rubber nose pads make them comfortable to wear
  • They are a classic style that can be worn by both men and women, making them versatile and suitable for any outfit 
  • The lens height is 47 mm (1.85 in), lens width is 51 mm (2.01 in), nose bridge is 21 mm (0.83 in), temple length is 140 mm (5.51 in), and frame length is 143 mm (5.63 in).

