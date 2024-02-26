Twitter
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani has hired Indore chef to cook food, know what is special in menu

However, pre-wedding celebrations will start on March 1 and continue till 3rd March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

Son of Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with businessman Viren Merchant's daughter. Wedding preparations for Anant and Radhika Merchant are in full swing. Pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 1, with notable figures from business, sports, and entertainment expected to attend. We have got some inside glimpses that gave a sneak peek into the celebrity guests' arrival and lavish food arrangements.

As per ABP media reports, 65 chefs from Indore have been invited for the special event being organized in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebration of the son of the country's top industrialist Mukesh Ambani.  

The report also adds that Parsi food thali including Thai, Mexican, Japanese, pan Asian food items will be prepared at the function. Every day, more than 225 types of dishes are included in lunch, 275 types of dishes in dinner, 75 types of dishes in breakfast, and 85 types of items are included in midnight meals. Midnight meal will be served from 12 midnight to 4 am, preparations have been made in such a way that not a single item will be repeated in other functions.

