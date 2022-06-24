7 correct sleeping postures for sound sleep

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Everyone requires a proper night's sleep to remain active with a good mind and behaviour throughout the day. It is often seen that if one does not have an adequate and undisturbed night's sleep it leads to lethargy and a bad mood. But have you thought why someone could get inadequate night's sleep? Well there could be numerous reason.

There are various factors affecting your sleep patterns such as your room's environment, stress level, mattresses, diet, and mainly your sleeping postures. Sleeping on your right, left, back or stomach affects your health and behaviour a lot. Sleeping in the wrong Postures affects your brain health and contributes to mood disorders and brain disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

But one very important reason is the right sleeping patterns and postures you should have in the bed to get a proper sleep leading to a happy and energetic morning. So here are the postures which will help you improve your sleeping patterns.

Sleeping on your back with your hands parallel

This is called the soldier posture, it helps in reducing the risk of the disc. Your spinal health improves by sleeping on your back as it keeps your back straight. There are various benefits of sleeping in this position like it reduced Acid reflux, and facial wrinkles and Helps in maintaining tight breasts.

Sleeping on the back with the hands above the head

Also known as the starfish position, this position is considered best for your spine and neck health. In this position, you lie on your back and your hands are near your face. Through sleeping in this position your stomach sits down on the esophagus and prevents the Digestive material from coming back into the esophagus, it also helps in preventing facial wrinkles and skin breakout.

Sleeping on your side with your arms by your side

The log position which means sleeping with both your arms facing down in a straight line also helps in reducing sleeping apnea and snoring. This sleeping posture is best recommended for pregnant women.

Sleeping on your side with your arms extended outwards

Known as the aspirational postion which means sleeping on your side and while sleeping, bending your legs slightly, and spreading your hands outwards. It reduces snoring, irritation, and acid reflux. This in addition helps the body clean the brain more effectively and lessens the risk of developing brain disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Sleeping on the left or right side

For people suffering from neck and back pain, acid reflux, snoring, and sleep apnea this sleeping pattern is best recommended for them. This asana helps in reducing back pain and is best for pregnant women as it improved blood circulation to the fetus. And Increasing healthy blood flow can provide maximum oxygen levels for you and your baby.

Sleeping with both knees bent

Known as the fetus or fetal position helps prevent snoring to an extreme extent. It helps in reducing acid reflux and is recommended for pregnant women as it keeps the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus.

Sleeping on stomach

Called as free fall position helps in reducing snoring and helps in improving digestion to a certain degree.