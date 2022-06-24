Turmeric, Garlic, Nuts: 5 foods to include in your monsoon diet

Pixabay/Instagram

The monsoon has already begun. The transition from a very hot season to a lovely and cooling rainy season is undoubtedly calming. However, rains also bring their fair share of health issues. In this season, we are susceptible to a wide range of health concerns, including food poisoning, diarrhoea, infections, the flu, and many other illnesses. So, here are some foods that you should incorporate into your monsoon diet to maintain a strong immune system!

Turmeric

Turmeric is beneficial for your health in all forms, whether you consume it as Haldi-Doodh before bed, use turmeric powder in regular dishes, or serve freshly grated ginger and turmeric on the side. It should be your go-to in all seasons, not just during the monsoon.

Lemon

Lemon is a natural source of vitamin C and boosts immunity, which is what the world needs right now. Along with many other beneficial effects for your health, it fights infections, improves digestion, strengthens bones, and more.

Garlic



Garlic has several health advantages. It strengthens your immune system while battling germs that cause the common cold and flu. Reportedly, consuming garlic regularly boosts the amount of T-Cells in the blood, thereby defending you against viral diseases like the common cold and flu.

Nuts

No of the season, it's a good idea to snack on dates, almonds, and walnuts. However, because to their high vitamin and mineral content, these nuts are excellent additions to your monsoon diet.

Spinach

It is a good source of fibre, and vitamins A, E, and C. All of these vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants provide your body the tools it needs to function properly, boost your immune system, and get you ready for the monsoon season. Although there are a lot of sources that advise against eating leafy vegetables during the monsoon because of the mud and grime that sticks to them, you can always make sure to wash them thoroughly before cooking.

We advise you to see a doctor as soon as possible if you think you may have an illness. Before consuming any of the items listed above, you can also get tested for allergies.