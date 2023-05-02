'Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega...': Report reveals what Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir said during their on-field spat

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, cricket enthusiasts witnessed a dispute between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir on the pitch. There was frequent use of north Indian slurs that sound identical to the name of the English cricketer "Ben Stokes" during their most recent clash.

Those who witnessed the conflict between the two World Cup-winning cricketers following Monday night's IPL match between the RCB and LSG have various views. While some thought it was immature, others enjoyed the intrigue and the idea of fierce competition, and passionate supporters of the "Gentlemen's Game" believed it could have been prevented. PTI reported a detailed account of what happened from a witness who was present in one of the team's dugouts.

"You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post-match. Mayers asked Kohli why was he constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) 'staring' at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter,” an eyewitness revealed.

He further said, "Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile". According to him when Gautam Gambhir asked, “What were you saying?” and Virat responded, “Why are you coming in between when I haven't told you anything”.

"Gautam responded, 'Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that's like abusing my family) and Virat's reply was, 'Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye'. (Then you take care of your family).” "Gambhir's final reply before they were separated was, 'Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' (So now I have to learn from you...),” he added.

The eyewitness claimed that, despite the tension and the threat of a brawl, both sides' actions seemed a little childish. RCB posted a video to their YouTube page in which Kohli is heard stating, "You got to take it, otherwise don't give it." Although no one is aware of the exact formula the BCCI uses to determine a mentor's penalty, both players have been slapped with their entire match fees.

(With inputs from PTI)