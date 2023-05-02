Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Timeline of spat, history behind rivalry

Know the entire timeline of Virat Kholi and Gautam Gambhir's spat here.

Yesterday's IPL match at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow will be remembered for reasons more than one. Once Gautam Gambhir gave his man-of-the-match trophy to Virat Kohli when both scored a century while playing for India against Sri Lanks at Kolkata's Eden Garden. Today, the same Gambhir and Kohli are being talked about for their public feud that occurred at the stadium last night.

It started when Kohli has a heated argument with Afghan pacer Naveen-ul Hag and Gambhir got involved. Things escalated and both the players were seen having a word war while other players gathered around them on the ground. After the match, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees, while Naveen was given a 50% fine as a punishment for the incident.

IPL 2013

The seed of this rivalry was shown in 2013 when Gautam Gambhir was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli was playing for Royal Challenger's Bangalore. When Kholi got out, Gambhir apparently said something to trigger Virat Kohli. He stopped midway and turned to confront. The debate grew so much that a former KKR teammate, Rajat Bhatia had to intervene.

IPL 2016

Three years later in 2016, a similar incident happened when the former India teammates clashed against. During the match, Gambhir threw the ball at the non-striker's end when there was no way for him to be out. Gambhir had an altercation with Kohli and the match officials after the game.

This rivalry even created trouble in Gambhir's cricketing career. Gambhir was already out of the ODI squad as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma emerged. Meanwhile, Kohli became the captain of the Indian Test side, and completely overlooked Gambhir from the team. Gambhir did make a return in 2016 against New Zeland and England but only played two test matches.