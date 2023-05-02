Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Timeline of spat, history behind rivalry

Headlines

'Doesn't violate Supreme Court order': Amit Shah on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Who is Justice Gita Mittal, DU LSR alumnus, who will head committee to oversee relief of Manipur violence victims?

Meet Vaibhav Taneja, DU alumnus who gets key role in Elon Musk's Tesla

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thala’s success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Meet the man who dropped out of school at 15, later became business tycoon with Rs 16000 crore net worth

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

HomeSports

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Timeline of spat, history behind rivalry

Know the entire timeline of Virat Kholi and Gautam Gambhir's spat here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yesterday's IPL match at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow will be remembered for reasons more than one. Once Gautam Gambhir gave his man-of-the-match trophy to Virat Kohli when both scored a century while playing for India against Sri Lanks at Kolkata's Eden Garden. Today, the same Gambhir and Kohli are being talked about for their public feud that occurred at the stadium last night. 

It started when Kohli has a heated argument with Afghan pacer Naveen-ul Hag and Gambhir got involved. Things escalated and both the players were seen having a word war while other players gathered around them on the ground. After the match, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees, while Naveen was given a 50% fine as a punishment for the incident.

IPL 2013

The seed of this rivalry was shown in 2013 when Gautam Gambhir was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli was playing for Royal Challenger's Bangalore. When Kholi got out, Gambhir apparently said something to trigger Virat Kohli. He stopped midway and turned to confront. The debate grew so much that a former KKR teammate, Rajat Bhatia had to intervene. 

IPL 2016

Three years later in 2016, a similar incident happened when the former India teammates clashed against. During the match, Gambhir threw the ball at the non-striker's end when there was no way for him to be out. Gambhir had an altercation with Kohli and the match officials after the game.

Read: ‘If you give it, you gotta take it’: Virat Kohli celebrates win in dressing room post spat with Gautam Gambhir, watch

This rivalry even created trouble in Gambhir's cricketing career. Gambhir was already out of the ODI squad as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma emerged. Meanwhile, Kohli became the captain of the Indian Test side, and completely overlooked Gambhir from the team. Gambhir did make a return in 2016 against New Zeland and England but only played two test matches.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Meet the man who joined Rs 30,291 crore company in 2013, becomes CEO after 6 years

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE