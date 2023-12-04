Mizoram results 2023: ZPM's CM candidate secures victory in Serchhip; party on track to form government with 17 wins

These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.

Lalduhoma, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has secured a clear victory in the Serchhip Assembly constituency of Mizoram as the Election Commission of India declared results for 25 seats of the polls that were held in the state on November 7.

Lalduhoma has registered a decisive win in the Serchhip constituency, defeating Mizo National Front candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2982 votes, data from the Election Commission of India showed.

According to ECI, the ZPM is headed towards forming the government on its own in Mizoram, as the party was shown to have registered victory in 17 seats and was leading in 10 seats at 1 PM. Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7.

These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP. The incumbent MNF registered a win in six assembly constituencies: Mamit, Serlui, Tuirial, East Tuipui, West Tuipui and Thorang.BJP secured its victory from Saiha and Palak seats.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana faced defeat against ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui seat. Lalnghinglova Hmar of ZPM emerged victorious in the Aizawl West-II constituency, defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima.In Tuichang, ZPM's W.

Chhuanawma prevailed over the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister, Tawnluia. Some notable upsets have been the defeat of Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha MP, K. Vanlalvena, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and cabinet ministers Lalruatkima and R. Lalthangliana. While the ECI has not yet declared the result of the seat, trends indicate that incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga is set to lose his Aizawl East - I seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga.

After three out of three rounds of counting, he is trailing by 2101 votes.ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, while speaking to ANI said that he is not surprised by the result, as he had expected this since the beginning.

"...I am not surprised this is what I expected... Let the full results come out... The counting process is going on..." Lalduhoma said.

Lalduhoma further said he would now meet the Governor on Tuesday to stake claim to form the government in the state"Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor...Swearing-in will be within this month" Lalduhoma said.

He also said that after forming the government, his party will make a resource mobilisation team for financial reforms."Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfill our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team" Lalduhoma said.

Vice President of the ZPM, Dr. Kenneth Chawngliana said that his party, after coming to power, will keep its focus on agriculture."As of now, we are leading in more than 20 seats, which is already the majority, I think we'll form the government with the absolute majority. (After winning) our main priority will be agriculture, to be self-sufficient in food production and then electricity and communication and our young generation's affairs...." he said.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987. The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga has stood out as one of the most prominent figures in this election.

He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), positioning itself as the primary challenger in this election, has nominated their party vice president, Lalthansanga, as a contender against the three-time Chief Minister.