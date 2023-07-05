Search icon
Who is SDM Jyoti Maurya, UP officer, accused of corruption and cheating husband?

Jyoti secured the third rank among women and 16th in the Public Service Commission and was posted as the SDM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Who is SDM Jyoti Maurya, UP officer, accused of corruption and cheating husband?
File photo

On social media, the story of Jyoti Maurya and Alok Verma from Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral. Many people's faith has been shaken by this news. Internet is filled with a discussion about a husband who educates his wife to become a Sub-Division magistrate, but the wife cheats on her husband by falling in love with someone else. 

Alok put forth a lot of effort, day and night, to ensure that his wife could complete her education. In Prayagraj, he also got her admitted into a good coaching centre.

According to Odisha TV, Jyoti secured the third rank among women and 16th in the Public Service Commission and was posted as the SDM. The family was overjoyed and the couple also welcomed twin daughters in 2015. However, after experiencing success, Jyoti ended up cheating on her husband with another officer.

Alok came to know about her affair. Since then, he has been trying to pursue her, requesting her to end her illicit affairs. But Jyoti is said to have falsely accused him of dowry. This led to him losing his job as well.

According to an ETimes report, SDM Jyoti Maurya said that Alok misled her into believing he was a gram panchayat officer when in fact he was a sweeper. Alok, however, claimed that Jyoti planned to have him killed. She has also filed a case in Prayagraj against her husband and four in-laws.

Corruption in the diary
According to Zee News website, Alok Kumar Maurya, provided the media with a diary containing meticulous details of her corruption. The notebook painstakingly describes Jyoti's allegedly illegal monthly collections, which total an incredible 600,000 rupees each month. 

From 2019 to 2021, Jyoti Maurya worked as a probationary officer in the Kaushambi tea subdivision. The diary records the accounting of corruptly obtained funds. Jyoti allegedly received an unauthorised salary of 604,000 rupees in just one month, October 2021. The diary also shows payments made each month of 15,000 and 16,000 rupees to the supply inspector and marketing inspector, respectively. The monies obtained through corruption are precisely recorded on each page of the journal.

