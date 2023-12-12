Who is Diya Kumari, Jaipur royal family member, to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM?

Know all about Diya Kumari, who will be appointed as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and has announced that Bhajan Lal Sharma will take charge as the chief minister of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Vidhyadhar Nagar's BJP candidate Diya Kumari won the seat against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal. Diya Kumari has been appointed as the Deputy CM of the state.

Diya Kumari won as the MLA from Sawai Madhopur in 2013 and is currently an MP from Rajasmand. Diya Kumari is the daughter of Maharaja Sawai Singh and Maharani Padmini Devi of the former royal family of Jaipur. She was born on January 30, 1971.

Kumari went to Modern School in New Delhi, G.D. Somani Memorial School in Mumbai, and Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls' Public School in Jaipur. Later, she pursued a course in Decorative Arts in London.

Diya is known for her beauty and political acumen and holds a remarkable political journey.

Diya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013, and contested and won the legislative assembly election from Sawai Madhopur the same year. Subsequently, in 2019, she contested and won the Lok Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Currently, Diya Kumari serves as the Pradesh Prabhari for the Women's Wing of BJP in Rajasthan. Along with politics, she has her own NGO and holds a keen interest in the school and hotel business.