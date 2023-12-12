Headlines

Bhajan Lal, Sanganer MLA, to be new Rajasthan Chief Minister

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Sanganer MLA, to be the new Rajasthan Chief Minister.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Bhajan Lal Sharma to be the new Rajasthan Chief Minister, BJP announced on Tuesday. He was elected as an MLA from the Sanganer Assembly constituency in the recent elections. He defeated Pushpendra Bhardwaj of Congress with a margin of 48,081 votes. 

The surprise choice was announced after the newly elected BJP MLAs met here and elected MLA from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party. At the meeting, the CM-designate's name was proposed by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was herself considered to be in the running for the top post.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be the deputy chief ministers and Vasudev Devnani the speaker of the state assembly, said senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who led a team of three party central observers to oversee the meeting. Sharma won the Sanganer constituency with a margin of 48,081 votes. 56-year-old belongs to Bharatpur district. He holds a master's degree in political science.

