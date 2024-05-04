Twitter
Viral video: Biker narrowly escapes death by inches at railway crossing, watch

Young man's daring attempt to cross closed railway gate narrowly avoids fatal collision with oncoming train.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 04, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

In a heart-stopping moment captured on camera and circulating widely on social media, a young man narrowly dodged a potentially fatal accident while attempting to cross a closed railway gate. The video, shared by an Instagram account under the handle @crashgettingcaught, has amassed hundreds of thousands of views, sparking a wave of reactions from concerned viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@crashgettingcaught)

The footage depicts a group of people patiently waiting as the railway gate remains firmly closed. Suddenly, a young man on a bike decides to take a risky shortcut, maneuvering his vehicle under the gate and speeding towards the other side. However, his impulsive move takes a perilous turn when an approaching train catches him off guard.

In a split-second decision, the young man abandons his bike and leaps to safety, narrowly evading a collision with the oncoming train. Miraculously, he lands on the adjacent track, escaping with his life. Unfortunately, his bike is not as fortunate, crushed under the unforgiving force of the passing train.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with impatient behavior at railway crossings. Despite the clear risks involved, some individuals opt to flout safety protocols in pursuit of saving a few moments. In this particular instance, the potential consequences could have been catastrophic.

Comments flooding in on the viral video reflect a mix of shock, disapproval, and relief. Many viewers chastise the young man for his reckless actions, urging him and others to prioritize safety over haste. Others express gratitude for his narrow escape, acknowledging the fine line between life and death in such precarious situations.

One user points out the senselessness of the young man's rush, underscoring the importance of exercising caution at railway crossings. Meanwhile, another highlights the quick thinking and reflexes that ultimately spared the individual from a tragic fate.

