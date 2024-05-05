Meet man, who earned more money than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani this year, left behind Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, he is...

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, leads a disciplined and ambitious life, rising at 6 am each morning to spearhead his $2 trillion company. With an estimated net worth of $78 billion, he is recognised as one of the world's wealthiest individuals, ranking 20th on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Despite his immense success, Huang's journey has been marked by challenges. However, under his guidance, Nvidia has flourished, becoming one of the most valuable companies globally, driven by the soaring demand for its chips utilised in AI applications.

Huang's leadership style is defined by his high standards and relentless work ethic. Described as demanding and a perfectionist, he ensures that Nvidia maintains its competitive edge in the tech industry.

Despite his demanding schedule, Huang remains deeply committed to his work, often sacrificing personal time for the company's benefit. He works every weekday and holiday, finding solace in his passion for Nvidia's mission.

In addition to his hands-on approach to leadership, Huang prioritises employee engagement and empowerment. He spends significant time interacting with staff, often dining with them in the cafeteria and engaging in meetings across the company. Huang believes that fostering a culture of openness and collaboration is essential for Nvidia's continued success.

Despite his busy schedule, Huang recognises the importance of strategic time management. He prioritises tasks that will have a lasting impact on Nvidia's future, demonstrating his ability to balance immediate responsibilities with long-term goals.