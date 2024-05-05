Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

Meet IAS officer, who failed in class 6, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Meet man, who earned more money than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani this year, left behind Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

Diabetes diet: 8 foods to regulate blood sugar level 

7 signs of diabetes that appear only during night

IAS, IPS or IFS: Who has highest salary in India?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This actor quit studies for films, worked with Shraddha, Katrina; gave only flops, Heeramandi revived career, made him..

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who earned more money than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani this year, left behind Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, he is...

Despite his demanding schedule, he remains deeply committed to his work, often sacrificing personal time for the company's benefit

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 05, 2024, 06:09 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, leads a disciplined and ambitious life, rising at 6 am each morning to spearhead his $2 trillion company. With an estimated net worth of $78 billion, he is recognised as one of the world's wealthiest individuals, ranking 20th on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Despite his immense success, Huang's journey has been marked by challenges. However, under his guidance, Nvidia has flourished, becoming one of the most valuable companies globally, driven by the soaring demand for its chips utilised in AI applications.

Huang's leadership style is defined by his high standards and relentless work ethic. Described as demanding and a perfectionist, he ensures that Nvidia maintains its competitive edge in the tech industry. 

Despite his demanding schedule, Huang remains deeply committed to his work, often sacrificing personal time for the company's benefit. He works every weekday and holiday, finding solace in his passion for Nvidia's mission. 

In addition to his hands-on approach to leadership, Huang prioritises employee engagement and empowerment. He spends significant time interacting with staff, often dining with them in the cafeteria and engaging in meetings across the company. Huang believes that fostering a culture of openness and collaboration is essential for Nvidia's continued success.

Despite his busy schedule, Huang recognises the importance of strategic time management. He prioritises tasks that will have a lasting impact on Nvidia's future, demonstrating his ability to balance immediate responsibilities with long-term goals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

'Don't mess it up': Fardeen Khan reacts to No Entry 2 being made with new cast

CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip to be released today; Check steps to download

Meet man who failed 20 times, then built Rs 500 crore company with just Rs 10000, he is from...

India's highest-paid TV star began working at 8, quit Bollywood after flops, was seen in Bigg Boss 1, now charges...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement