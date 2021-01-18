West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches direct war against TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, makes this big announcement

Launching a direct war against former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 18) announced that she will contest the upcoming Assembly election from Nandigram seat.

It is to be noted that Adhikari had won the 2016 Assembly election from Nandigram as a TMC candidate. Adhikari recently joined the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Nandigram is close to my heart. I can forget my name but I cannot forget Nandigram. Considering the emotional attachment I have with the people of Nandigram, today I am announcing that I wish to contest the upcoming poll from Nandigram,” CM Banerjee said while addressing a public rally.

"All MLAs from Paschim Midnapore have come here. This place Tekhali, fire was opened on agitating people. I was on hunger strike for 26 days in Singur that farmer’s land cannot be forcibly acquired. I have personally witnessed this Nandigram andolan. Hence I will not hear anything from others about Nandigram. Today, Nandigram has been developed with schools, colleges, super speciality hospitals. I know you have been demanding a bridge, we will most definitely look into it," she added.

“I would like to request my state president Subrata Bakshi to consider my name as the candidate from Nandigram in 2021 state polls. I will not leave attention towards my Bhowanipur seat. I promise to the people of Bhawanipur that I will give a good candidate there,” remarked CM Banerjee.

Referring to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders, the West Bengal chief minister said, "Farmers agitation is on in the country, we are supporting it. For BJP, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi are on the streets. Those three farm bills must be withdrawn. We have done Singur, Nandigram, we will show you what we can do.Some people are doing ‘idhar-udhar’, there is nothing to worry. Andolan has to be disciplined. It is not easy to fight with TMC," she noted.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's announcement, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Mamata Banerjee's decision to shift seat from Bhowanipore to Nandigram, for the first time in 10 years, indicates her political nervousness... Will she explain why IPS Satyajit Bandopadhyay, chargesheeted by CBI for firing on protesting farmers in Nandigram, was inducted in TMC?"